Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on THC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $185.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $784,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,070. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

