Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on THC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of THC opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $144,761.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,322.72. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $201,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,309.92. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,736,000 after acquiring an additional 463,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,297,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $218,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

