The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AES were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AES by 200.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AES by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in AES by 235.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The AES Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. AES’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

