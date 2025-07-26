The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -38.06%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

