The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -38.06%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

