Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $510.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8%

TMO stock opened at $478.61 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

