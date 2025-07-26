Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $450.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Shares of TMO opened at $478.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

