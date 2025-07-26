Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James Financial

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $535.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $525.00. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $478.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,553,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

