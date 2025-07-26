Top Canadian Stocks To Research – July 24th

CSX, Raymond James Financial, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Canadian National Railway are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies headquartered in Canada and listed on domestic exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Owning these shares gives investors a proportional claim on the company’s assets, earnings and voting rights at shareholder meetings. They offer exposure to sectors central to the Canadian economy, including energy, mining, finance and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.17. 14,370,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,530,923. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $5.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 902,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,372. Raymond James Financial has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.91.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 8,922,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,741,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.43. 914,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,550. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60.

