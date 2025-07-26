Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,964,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,928,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 322,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.96 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

