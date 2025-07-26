Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,347,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 551.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,304 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of ULH opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $393.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.50 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

