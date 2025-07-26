V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives $16.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $602,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,398.10. The trade was a 21.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Abhishek Dalmia purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 380,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,632.92. The trade was a 15.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 185,840 shares of company stock worth $2,198,403. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in V.F. by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.65 on Monday. V.F. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -72.00%.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

