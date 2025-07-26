V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives $16.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.21.
VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on V.F.
Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.
Institutional Trading of V.F.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in V.F. by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
V.F. Price Performance
NYSE:VFC opened at $12.65 on Monday. V.F. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
V.F. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -72.00%.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than V.F.
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.