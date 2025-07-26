VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLN opened at $16.56 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

