Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2,073.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

