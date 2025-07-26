Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 11,246.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of VRE stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

