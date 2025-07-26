Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSCO opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

