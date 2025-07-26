Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 118,245 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 361.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viking were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 2,135.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VIK. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Viking to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $58.29 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $897.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.18 million. Viking had a negative return on equity of 128.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

