Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 213,592 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,894,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 584,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 683,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 536,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 685,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 533,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ATEN opened at $18.57 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

