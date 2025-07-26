Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,051 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Medpace worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $2,643,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Medpace by 188.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 10.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $447.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.05. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $501.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

