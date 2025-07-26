Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Carnival by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. HSBC raised Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Carnival Stock Down 0.1%

CCL stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

