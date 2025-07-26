Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,242 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,189,000 after purchasing an additional 845,266 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,996 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,926,000 after purchasing an additional 986,750 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $106,755.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,912.17. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.86.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

