Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 48,389 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 304.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,035,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,124,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,265,000 after buying an additional 806,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,772,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,256,000 after buying an additional 299,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.