Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 48,902 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 392.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,373 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,183 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $279,158,000 after purchasing an additional 840,550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 713.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,538 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 693,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,056,878 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 529,237 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SE stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average is $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

