Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 80,800 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 328.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.7% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 in the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BROS stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

