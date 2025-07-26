Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

