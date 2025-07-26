Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Biohaven worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 32.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 87.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 589.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,024 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 5.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 238,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

