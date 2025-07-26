Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $11,906,700. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $181.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

View Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.