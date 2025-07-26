Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Insperity worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $926,887.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 458,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Stock Up 1.4%

Insperity stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insperity

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.