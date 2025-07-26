Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dorman Products worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.4%

DORM stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,837.08. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.