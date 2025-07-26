Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Home BancShares worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Home BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 32.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 60.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home BancShares news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,227.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Home BancShares stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

