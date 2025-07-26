Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dillard’s worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 26.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $5,571,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $499.07 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.24 and a 12-month high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.86.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DDS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.