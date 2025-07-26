Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 661.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,740 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,337 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 530,230 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,900. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

