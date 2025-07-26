Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 16.49 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 76,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $6,594,505.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,796,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,146,013.57. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $8,556,857 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

