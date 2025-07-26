Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.39 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,922,000 after acquiring an additional 715,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,482,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 363,783 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5%

IRM opened at $99.27 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 765.85%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

