Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,474,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bancorp by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 269,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

