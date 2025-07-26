Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Concentrix worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 761.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Concentrix by 36.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of CNXC opened at $60.55 on Friday. Concentrix Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

