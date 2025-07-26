Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.18 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SF

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.