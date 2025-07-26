Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $352,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $240,508.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,947.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,368. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

