Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Viper Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,552,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 271,337 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Viper Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

