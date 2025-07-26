Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Upbound Group worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,653 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

