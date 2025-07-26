Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 110.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.92 and a 1 year high of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.