Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.21 Million in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 109,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 114,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 134.3% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 67,626 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,139,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $66.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. The company had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

