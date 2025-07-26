Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.78 Million in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.47% of TWFG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TWFG by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after buying an additional 415,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TWFG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,011,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 71,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TWFG by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 878,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in TWFG by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 871,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 142,913 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TWFG by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period.

TWFG opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 124.50 and a quick ratio of 124.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. TWFG, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TWFG from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

