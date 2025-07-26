Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of IDEX worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

IDEX Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $185.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.52. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

