Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 105.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.81.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

