Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 36,739 Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,467,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 541,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. This represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.16.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

