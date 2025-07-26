Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 38,999 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of H&R Block worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $57,253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,581 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $30,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after acquiring an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in H&R Block by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,342,000 after acquiring an additional 429,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.7%

HRB opened at $55.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

