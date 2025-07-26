Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 457 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARM. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ARM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

ARM Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $163.17 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $182.88. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.56, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.06.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.