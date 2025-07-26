Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,552 Shares of MR. COOPER GROUP INC (NASDAQ:COOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MR. COOPER GROUP INC (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MR. COOPER GROUP were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MR. COOPER GROUP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,853,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MR. COOPER GROUP by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after buying an additional 343,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MR. COOPER GROUP by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,438,000 after buying an additional 129,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MR. COOPER GROUP by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,712,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MR. COOPER GROUP by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,204,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $157.13 on Friday. MR. COOPER GROUP INC has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $178.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.74.

MR. COOPER GROUP (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. MR. COOPER GROUP had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. MR. COOPER GROUP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MR. COOPER GROUP INC will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

