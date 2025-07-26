Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nordson by 156.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,685,000 after purchasing an additional 621,734 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 61.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $11,156,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

